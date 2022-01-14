Left Menu

Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma's life is in the works

On Friday, producer Mahaveer Jain announced a biopic on the life of popular comedian Kapil Sharma.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:41 IST
Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma's life is in the works
Kapil Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, producer Mahaveer Jain announced a biopic on the life of popular comedian Kapil Sharma. 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has come on board to helm the upcoming project titled 'Funkaar'.

Talking about the film, Mahaveer Jain said, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma's untold story on the big screen, in a big way." Kapil has had a long journey coming from a humble background in Amritsar to becoming one of the renowned personalities of India. After winning 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', Kapil appeared in 'Comedy Circus' and other comedy shows.

In 2016, he landed his own comedy chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and since then he has been ruling the comedy space. He also tried his hand at acting with films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'. Now it will be interesting to see who will essay his role in his biopic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022