Annual Kandoori festival at Nagore Dargah ends

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14-day annual Kandoori festival at the famous Nagore Dargah near here concluded in a subdued manner on Friday with only 40 people allowed to participate in the ceremonies on the last day.Nagore is an important Islamic pilgrim centre where the more than 500-years old Dargah of Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hameed Quadir Wali is located.Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hameed is said to be the 23rd descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:31 IST
Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hameed is said to be the 23rd descendant of Prophet Mohammad. The death anniversary of the saint is celebrated as 'Kandoori Festival' every year for 14 days. This year's festival commenced on January 1 with the hoisting of the holy flag.

The most important event of the festival -- the Sandanakoodu procession -- commenced from Nagapattinam on Thursday night. Usually, the procession goes on for the entire night but due COVID-19 lockdown restrictions this year got concluded at 10 pm.

Later, the auspicious event of anointment of sandal at the shrine was performed on Friday morning, said the managing trustee of the dargah.

Only 40 members selected by the dargah committee were allowed to participate in the festival. During normal occasions, the festival would attract thousands of devotees.

