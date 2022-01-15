Marathi actor Kiran Mane expresses shock over his ouster from TV show

Noted Marathi actor Kiran Mane, who has been ousted from popular television show ''Mulgi Zali Ho'', has expressed disappointment and shock over his sudden exit from the programme.

The Marathi-language TV drama, which airs on 'Star Pravah' channel, featured Mane in the role of Vilas Patil.

Reportedly, Star Pravah removed Mane from the show due to his strong comments on topical issues on social media.

The popular actor said he was informed on Thursday night about his ouster from the show ''Mulgi Zali Ho''.

''I was officially only conveyed to not report to sets from Friday, they (makers) have not officially told me the reason behind this decision. However, off the record someone from the show said that it has happened because of the comments that I make on social media,'' Mane told PTI.

''I am shocked. It is sad. As an artiste we can't say anything onscreen and off-screen. Our voices are suppressed when we try to speak anything,'' he said.

The actor’s ouster from the show has generated support for him on social media with hashtag #I_stand_withKiranMane on Twitter and Facebook.

According to the actor, he has been trolled massively since a week or so. He also informed that in the past he did complain to the Mumbai cyber police about some indecent comments in reaction to his posts.

''In my recent post I had just said that being a theatre artist even if one or two people come to watch the show I will still perform with utmost honesty. People assumed that I am talking about Mr Modi and how less people had come ...this debate continued on my social media post. Shockingly, I got a call saying 'do not come to the sets','' Mane said.

An angry Mane said he fails to understand this decision of the show makers. ''I am yet to receive anything officially from the channel, but it seems that it is because of my comments. We all know (stand-up comedian) Munawar Faruqui's shows were cancelled, but do we all officially know why?'' he asked.

''Mulgi Zali Ho'' also stars actors Sharvani Pillai, Divya Pugaonkar and Yogesh Sohoni in lead roles.

