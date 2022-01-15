Left Menu

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' filming set to resume next week with Letitia Wright

After a major on-set COVID-19 outbreak and injury, the makers of 'Black Panther

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:49 IST
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' filming set to resume next week with Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright in a still from 'Black Panther' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After a major on-set COVID-19 outbreak and injury, the makers of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' are all set to restart the production next week. Actor Letitia Wright has healed and will be back to reprise her fan-favourite character Shuri for the Marvel mega sequel. Deadline confirmed the news that after nearly two months off, the filming for the Marvel mega sequel will begin next week. Wright, who was injured in August, will be back on set in Atlanta.

Sources close to the production told the outlet that the filming was initially slated to restart last Monday but was delayed due to several cast and crew members, who tested positive for COVID-19. The next schedule of the Ryan Coogler-directed film will resume in Atlanta next week and will stretch for about four weeks.

Last August, Deadline reported that Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Production then shut down in late November after the team filmed as much as they could without Wright, while she continued to heal at her home in London.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel's release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022