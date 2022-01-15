Left Menu

MP: Kite string claims 20-year-old woman's life in Ujjain

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 15-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 17:38 IST
MP: Kite string claims 20-year-old woman's life in Ujjain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman lost her life as the `Chinese string' (string coated with powered glass) of a kite slit her throat in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Zero Point Bridge under Madhav Nagar police station limits when the woman was riding a scooter with a friend, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

A kite string slashed her throat and she bled to death on the spot, the officer said, adding that the girl who was riding pillion was safe.

A case was registered and a search was on for the person who was flying the kite. Police were also scanning CCTV footage of the area, Verma said.

Police will also take action against the suppliers and sellers of powdered glass-coated string, commonly called `Chinese string', the officer added.

The string is coated with powdered glass to make it razor-sharp and enable it to `cut' other kites flying in the sky.

But the incidents of people, especially bike riders, getting slashed by it, sometimes fatally, are reported every year around the Makar Sankranti festival.

In many places, the use of such string is illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022