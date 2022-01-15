Denzel Washington talks about Ellen Pompeo's 'Grey's Anatomy' incident

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has said that his past 'Grey's Anatomy' directing stint has been blown way out of proportion. Following star Ellen Pompeo's recollection of him "going ham" over a line improvisation, Washington shut down any rumors of wrongdoing. "It was nothing, really," the Oscar winner explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday.

When asked if he thought he was a class act, Washington added with a smile, "I try to be. I'm not always. I think I was in that case." In September 2021, Pompeo went on her 'Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo' podcast and recalled a moment where she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene.

"I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'" she recalled yelling at the actor during the scene. "And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.'" Pompeo continued, "I was like, 'Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?'"

Despite the alleged confrontation, Pompeo still maintained that working with Washington was an "amazing experience" on set. "We didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff," she concluded. However, now Washington prefers to have someone else in the directors' chair--at least when it comes to his marriage!

"I am directed by my spouse. I've been cut out of that movie a few times, [but] she hasn't replaced me yet!" Washington quipped, as per E! News. (ANI)

