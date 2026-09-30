Gill breaks Kishan’s record for fastest ODI double hundred

India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday, smashing the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket after reaching the milestone in just 117 balls. Gill achieved this feat against West Indies during India's 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Gill surpassed Indian wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan, who had taken 126 balls to score an ODI double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022.

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023. The India opener also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple double centuries in men's ODI cricket. Gill's 200 came off 117 balls, with Kishan's 126-ball double hundred now second on the list of fastest ODI double centuries.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma continued to add new chapters to his remarkable ODI career, reaching yet another landmark on Wednesday as he became only the third Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the format. With the milestone, Rohit joined the elite company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Years into a career filled with records, Rohit continues to find new milestones to chase, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated international career.

Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to the landmark. Only Virat Kohli reached the milestone in fewer innings, doing so in 242, while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings. Ricky Ponting (314) and Kumar Sangakkara (336) complete the top five. (ANI)