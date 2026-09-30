Gill breaks Kishan’s record for fastest ODI double hundred

India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday, smashing the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket after reaching the milestone in just 117 balls.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:05 IST
Gill breaks Kishan’s record for fastest ODI double hundred
Indian skipper Shubman Gill. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday, smashing the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket after reaching the milestone in just 117 balls. Gill achieved this feat against West Indies during India's 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday.  Gill surpassed Indian wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan, who had taken 126 balls to score an ODI double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022.

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023. The India opener also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple double centuries in men's ODI cricket. Gill's 200 came off 117 balls, with Kishan's 126-ball double hundred now second on the list of fastest ODI double centuries.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma continued to add new chapters to his remarkable ODI career, reaching yet another landmark on Wednesday as he became only the third Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the format. With the milestone, Rohit joined the elite company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.  Years into a career filled with records, Rohit continues to find new milestones to chase, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated international career.

Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to the landmark. Only Virat Kohli reached the milestone in fewer innings, doing so in 242, while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings. Ricky Ponting (314) and Kumar Sangakkara (336) complete the top five. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026