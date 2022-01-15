Left Menu

Delhi Police to launch podcast on Sunday

The Delhi Police is foraying into the world of podcasts with a series on unheard stories of crimes, its investigations, and tales of heart and humanity in an effort to connect with the masses, a statement said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:54 IST
Delhi Police to launch podcast on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is foraying into the world of podcasts with a series on unheard stories of crimes, its investigations, and tales of heart and humanity in an effort to connect with the masses, a statement said on Saturday. The first episode of the podcast, titled 'Kissa Khaki Ka', will be aired on the social media handles of the Delhi Police at 2 pm on Sunday. The Delhi Police also claimed that it will become the first police force in the country to have its own podcast. ''It will air every Sunday. There will be a human touch story on what we have been doing in addition to fighting crimes and criminals. It will also have individual stories. It is a way to connect with the people of the city,'' a senior police officer said. The podcast will be narrated by media educator Vartika Nanda, who has also been working on prison reforms through her radio programme initiative. It will be available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the statement said. 'Kissa Khaki Ka' will celebrate the extraordinary services rendered by the Delhi Police personnel cutting across all ranks. These personnel have displayed remarkable sincerity towards their duties and at the same time carried out social and humanitarian services voluntarily, it stated. The podcast will create a new bond between the Delhi Police and Delhi. It will lead to better understanding among people of the challenges faced by the police force. A bond of trust will help in better policing, the statement said. The Delhi Police is committed to reach out to people through all traditional and new-age mediums in order to strengthen 'last-mile policing' with a human touch, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022