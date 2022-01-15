Monumental Indian flag displayed at Jaisalmer Military Station
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army's southern command on Saturday displayed a monumental national flag made of khadi measuring 225 feet X 150 feet at the Jaisalmer Military Station on the occasion of Army day.
“The display of the flag also commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.
He said the flag has been prominently displayed and is clearly visible from several kilometers away. The flag display was followed by the singing of the national anthem and a military band performance, Sharma said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ka Amrit Mahotsav
- Sharma
- Army
- The Indian Army's
- India
ALSO READ
2021 Economic Trends in India by Economist Vaibhav Sharma
SITI Networks appoints Yogesh Sharma as CEO; Anil Kumar Malhotra resigns
Everyone in BCCI asked Kohli to stay on as T20I captain: Chief selector Chetan Sharma
India skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI series against South Africa due to hamstring injury. KL Rahul to lead team.
Nobody told him to quit T20 captaincy: India's chief selector Chetan Sharma on controversy surrounding Virat Kohli leaving captaincy.