Monumental Indian flag displayed at Jaisalmer Military Station

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:58 IST
Monumental Indian flag displayed at Jaisalmer Military Station
The Indian Army's southern command on Saturday displayed a monumental national flag made of khadi measuring 225 feet X 150 feet at the Jaisalmer Military Station on the occasion of Army day.

“The display of the flag also commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

He said the flag has been prominently displayed and is clearly visible from several kilometers away. The flag display was followed by the singing of the national anthem and a military band performance, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

