Left Menu

Ammy Virk, Tania together again in new song 'Teri Jatti'

One of the sweetest Punjabi on-screen couples, Ammy Virk and Tania, loved by audiences for their film 'Sufna', are back together in the new song 'Teri Jatti'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:25 IST
Ammy Virk, Tania together again in new song 'Teri Jatti'
Poster of 'Teri Jatti' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the sweetest Punjabi on-screen couples, Ammy Virk and Tania, loved by audiences for their film 'Sufna', are back together in the new song 'Teri Jatti'. The music video, which was released on Sunday, features the two as a married couple with their hilarious tiffs and romance.

Sung by Ammy, the song is written and composed by Mani Longia and the video is done by B2gether Pros. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ammy Virk and Tania were last seen together in 'Qismat 2'. Ammy was also seen in the film '83', based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022