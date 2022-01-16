Left Menu

On the occasion of actor Sidharth Malhotra's 37th birthday, Kiara Advani penned a sweet message on social media for her rumoured boyfriend.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:46 IST
Kiara Advani pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'dearest' Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of actor Sidharth Malhotra's 37th birthday, Kiara Advani penned a sweet message on social media for her rumoured boyfriend. "Happy happy dearest one," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to the caption.

She also posted one of the stills from their film 'Shershaah'. In the image, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen holding each other's hands while sitting together. Sidharth and Kiara have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed about their relationship yet.

Recently, the two were headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

