Birju Maharaj was inspiration across globe: Vice President

His death is a huge loss to the world of performing arts, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 10:10 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, saying his demise is a huge loss to the word of performing arts.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

''The world-renowned Kathak exponent with his unique style was an institution and an inspiration across the globe. His death is a huge loss to the world of performing arts,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,'' the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

