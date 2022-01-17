Left Menu

Leading Indian dancer Birju Maharaj dies

Renowned Indian classical dancer Brijmohan Nath Mishra Maharaj, popularly known as Birju Maharaj, died late on Sunday night, his family said on Monday. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/birju-maharaj-legendary-kathak-dancer-dies-at-83/article38280797.ece Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet condoled Maharaj's death. "His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world," Modi said in a tweet.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 12:36 IST
Leading Indian dancer Birju Maharaj dies
Birju Maharaj Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian classical dancer Brijmohan Nath Mishra Maharaj, popularly known as Birju Maharaj, died late on Sunday night, his family said on Monday. In a career spanning nearly six decades, Maharaj performed and taught Kathak, one of India's eight major classical dance forms, and was considered its foremost exponent in the country.

Maharaj, 83, was at his residence in the capital New Delhi when he felt uneasy and was rushed to hospital. He died before reaching the hospital, his grand-daughter, Ragini, told the Hindu newspaper. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/birju-maharaj-legendary-kathak-dancer-dies-at-83/article38280797.ece Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet condoled Maharaj's death.

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world," Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022