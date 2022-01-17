Left Menu

After 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to release in cinema halls in Hindi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 13:07 IST
After 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to release in cinema halls in Hindi
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi dubbed version of superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' is set to have a theatrical release on January 26, the makers announced on Monday.

The 2020 Telugu action drama will be released in Hindi following the mammoth success of the actor's last release ''Pushpa: The Rise''.

Production house Goldmines Telefilms shared the update on Twitter, which read, ''Allu Arjun is coming back to break the box office''.

''After 'Pushpa', now Hindi dubbed versions of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' in cinemas from January 26,'' the tweet read.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The film followed the story of Bantu (Arjun), who, after being neglected by his father, learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman.

''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ''Shehzada'', which began production in October last year, is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Telugu film.

Arjun's ''Pushpa: The Rise'' released in December and put up an impressive total of more than Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version at the box office, despite facing competition from films like ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'' and cricket drama ''83'', headlined by actor Ranveer Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022