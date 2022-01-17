COVID surge: International Film Festival of Kerala postponed

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.

The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11. He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control. The new date will be announced later, the minister said in a Facebook post.

The southern state has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past one week.

