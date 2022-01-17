Left Menu

COVID surge: International Film Festival of Kerala postponed

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala IFFK has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11. He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:55 IST
COVID surge: International Film Festival of Kerala postponed
  • Country:
  • India

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.

The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11. He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control. The new date will be announced later, the minister said in a Facebook post.

The southern state has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past one week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022