COVID surge: International Film Festival of Kerala postponed
The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala IFFK has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11. He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:55 IST
The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.
The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11. He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control. The new date will be announced later, the minister said in a Facebook post.
The southern state has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past one week.
