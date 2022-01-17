Left Menu

International Film Festival of Kerala postponed due to COVID-19

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala has been postponed by the state government because of the current COVID situation in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST
26th Film Festival of Kerala. Image Credit: ANI
The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala has been postponed by the state government because of the current COVID situation in the state. Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the festival, which was scheduled to be conducted from February 4 to February 11, 2022, has been postponed.

The event will now be conducted later when the situation is favourable and revised dates will be intimated. The festival was earlier postponed from December last year to February 2021.

Kerala reported 22,946 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

