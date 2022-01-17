Left Menu

Sonal Chauhan to play the lead opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost'?

'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan will reportedly play the lead opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost' film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:55 IST
Sonal Chauhan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan will reportedly play the lead opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost' film. A source close to the film said, "Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on screen pair and that's when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film."

Initially, Kajal Agarwal was supposed to play the lead. However, she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. Then makers got Jacqueline Fernandez on board, but later she exited the project due to unknown reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

