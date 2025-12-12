Revamping CBS and Reshaping Hollywood: Entertainment World in Transition

In a significant shift, CBS News has appointed Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor for 'CBS Evening News', a strategic move by newly appointed editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Weiss aims to rejuvenate the network amid digital disruption by enhancing its content and viewer engagement.

Amidst high production costs, filmmaker James Cameron is under pressure to cut expenses following the 2025 release of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. If costs aren't reduced, the progress of the franchise's subsequent films could be jeopardized.

In a notable stance, Iceland has announced its withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, joining other countries protesting Israel's contentious participation. Meanwhile, Disney is making a substantial $1 billion investment in OpenAI, expanding the use of iconic characters in innovative generative AI tools like Sora.

(With inputs from agencies.)