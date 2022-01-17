Left Menu

In relaxation to Covid curbs, Bengal allows gyms to operate, holding of 'jatras'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:26 IST
In relaxation to Covid curbs, Bengal allows gyms to operate, holding of 'jatras'
The West Bengal government on Monday announced certain relaxations to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, allowing opening of gyms and holding of 'jatras' (traditional theatres) on some conditions, according to an order.

Gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity in any given time till 9 PM provided that the staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RTPCR negative.

The government also allowed 'jatras' to be held till 9 PM only at 50 per cent capacity in an outdoor venue, the order issued said.

It added that in case a 'jatra' is held indoors, a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the capacity, whichever is lower, would be permitted.

The state government allowed outdoor shooting for films, TV programmes with adherence to physical distancing and COVID appropriate protocols, the order stated.

The West Bengal government had on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31 but allowed fairs on open grounds in a restricted manner with strict adherence to Covid safety norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

