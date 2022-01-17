Delhi tableau unlikely to be part of 2022 Republic Day parade: Sources

Left Menu

The Republic Day parade this year is unlikely to have a tableau from Delhi, official sources said on Monday.However, there was no version available from the Delhi government on the matter.There will be no tableau from Delhi in the Republic Day Parade 2022. Sources in the central government said a total of 56 proposals had come from states and central ministries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:48 IST
However, there was no version available from the Delhi government on the matter.

''There will be no tableau from Delhi in the Republic Day Parade 2022. The reason is not known,'' an official said, adding that this year, 'Delhi-City of Hopes' was chosen as the theme for the tableau.

In 2020, too, there was no tableau of Delhi in the Republic Day parade.

Last year, Delhi's tableau had participated in the parade on Rajpath where the city government had displayed its Chandni Chowk Redevelopment model to portray the amalgamation of architectural heritage of the Walled City of Shahjahanabad with modern infrastructure. Sources in the central government said a total of 56 proposals had come from states and central ministries. Out of these, 21 were shortlisted and a similar process of selection is adopted every year, they said.

The tableau proposals received from various states and central ministries are evaluated in a series of meetings of an expert committee comprising of eminent people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography among others, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

