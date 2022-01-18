Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana to begin shoot of 'An Action Hero' in London

The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story the filmmaker said in a statement.Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, said the film has a quirky and fresh storyline.We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and cant contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rais stable, he added.An Action Hero is also produced by Krishan Kumar.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will be heading to London later this month to commence the shoot of his upcoming film ''An Action Hero'', the producers announced on Tuesday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour. The film marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's ''Tanu Weds Manu Returns'' (2015) and ''Zero'' (2018).

Rai, who announced the movie in October last year, said the team is excited to kickstart shoot of the film, which he described as an out-of-the-box entertainer. ''We are excited about 'An Action Hero' finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story!'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, said the film has a ''quirky and fresh storyline''.

''We are enthralled to commence it's shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai's stable,'' he added.

''An Action Hero'' is also produced by Krishan Kumar.

