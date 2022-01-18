Left Menu

Civil society group questions PM's 'silence' over Haridwar Dharam Sansad event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:20 IST
Civil society group questions PM's 'silence' over Haridwar Dharam Sansad event
  • Country:
  • India

A group of prominent civil society members on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''silence'' over alleged hate speeches against Muslims at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad and demanded ''exemplary'' action by the government against those involved.

The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) in a statement signed by 278 people, including lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Naseeruddin Shah, said that ''no Indian ought to be surprised by the shocking silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite growing demand nationally and internationally that he must speak, and his government must act in ''exemplary fashion'' against members of the Dharam Sansad who have called for a ''genocide of Indian Muslims''.

''The PM's silence speaks volumes, is nothing short of a mockery of Indian democracy, a violation of the Indian Constitution which the PM has sworn to uphold during his swearing in.... His 'maun' (silence) is inexcusable,'' the statement said.

''In his first term as Prime Minister, Modi had promised 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' to all Indians. He went a step further in his current second term with the assurance of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'. That these were/are nothing but insincere and hollow slogans is more than evident from the way Indian Muslims continue to be hounded, wounded and lynched,'' the group said.

The signatories of the IMSD statement include journalists, lawyers, academicians, civil society activists and members of the film fraternity.

Some participants at the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar from December 17-19 have been accused of delivering highly provocative speeches against Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022