Shaheer Sheikh's father contracts 'severe COVID infection', on ventilator

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh says his father was on the ventilator following a severe COVID-19 infection and asked fans to pray for his recovery.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 11:31 IST
Shaheer Sheikh's father contracts 'severe COVID infection', on ventilator
Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh says his father was on the ventilator following a ''severe'' COVID-19 infection and asked fans to pray for his recovery. The ''Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'' star took to Twitter late Tuesday evening and shared his father's health status. ''My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… please keep him in your prayers,'' Sheikh wrote alongside a picture of his father.

The name and age of Sheikh's father could not be confirmed immediately.

Several of the actor's industry colleagues, including Hina Khan, Karanvir Sharma and Vatsal Sheth, wished for his father's speedy recovery.

Sheikh was most recently seen on the reboot of the popular TV show ''Pavitra Rishta''.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 6,149 coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

