Left Menu

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled after four seasons

She also faced allegations of overseeing a toxic workplace environment in a 2020 Buzzfeed News investigation. The story led to an internal investigation, the dismissal of several executives on the show and an on-air apology from DeGeneres.Game of Games was a dependable performer for the NBC for much of its run, but ratings dropped in the 2020-21 season, particularly after a slot change to Sunday nights late in the season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:05 IST
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled after four seasons
  • Country:
  • United States

TV network NBC has decided to not renew Ellen DeGeneres-led unscripted show ''Ellen's Game of Games'' for a fifth run.

The last season of the show, featuring DeGeneres leading contestants through upsized versions of audience games from her daytime talk show, aired in May 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of the NBC series comes as DeGeneres is also working on the 19th and final season of her daytime ''The Ellen DeGeneres Show''. She also faced allegations of overseeing a toxic workplace environment in a 2020 Buzzfeed News investigation. The story led to an internal investigation, the dismissal of several executives on the show and an on-air apology from DeGeneres.

''Game of Games'' was a dependable performer for the NBC for much of its run, but ratings dropped in the 2020-21 season, particularly after a slot change to Sunday nights late in the season. DeGeneres was nominated for Primetime Emmys for outstanding host of a competition show in 2018 and 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022