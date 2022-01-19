Left Menu

Shaheer Sheikh's father on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

The health condition of actor Shaheer Sheikh's father is critical.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:52 IST
Shaheer Sheikh and his father (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The health condition of actor Shaheer Sheikh's father is critical. Taking to Twitter, Shaheer informed everyone that his father, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is currently on ventilator.

Shaheer also requested his fans to pray for his father's recovery. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers," he tweeted.

After learning about his father's health, social media users including members from the TV industry showered Shaheer with messages filled with strength. "Prayers," actor Vatsal Sheth commented.

"Stay strong Shaheer. He will recover soon," another one wrote. Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 infections jumped to 2,82,970 as the country saw a spike after a few days of a marginal dip in the daily tally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

