Marvel 'Moon Knight' series star Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident

Gaspard Ulliel, star of Marvel's upcoming 'Moon Knight' series, has passed away following a ski accident. He was 37.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:48 IST
Gaspard Ulliel (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Gaspard Ulliel, star of Marvel's upcoming 'Moon Knight' series, has passed away following a ski accident. He was 37. According to Deadline, the Cesar-winning actor was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor's family and local agent have said.

He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region. Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes.

Ulliel is best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in 'Hannibal Rising', fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic 'Saint Laurent' and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He was nominated for a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor in 2002 and 2003. In 2004 he won that award for his role in 'A Very Long Engagement', which co-starred Audrey Tautou. In 2017, he won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his role in Xavier Dolan's 'It's Only the End of the World'.

He will play Midnight Man in the anticipated 'Moon Knight' series, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The late actor has one son with the French model and singer Gaelle Pietri. (ANI)

