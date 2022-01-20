Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker on Thursday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Best known for the 2001 Oscar-nominated movie “Lagaan”, “Swades” and “Jodhaa Akbar”, Gowariker said he was ''inspired'' by the prime minister's visionary ideas during their meeting.

“It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!!” the 57-year-old writer-director wrote on Twitter.

Gowariker also shared a series of pictures with the prime minister on his page.

The date and focus of the meeting could not be immediately confirmed.

In the past, many film personalities have met the prime minister to discuss various initiatives, including GST reduction in movie ticket prices and role of cinema in 'nation building'.

Next up for Gowariker is a sports drama titled “Toolsidas Junior”, which he will produce and will star Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Set in the world of snooker, the film also stars late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor and child actor Varun Buddhadev. The film, written and directed by Mridul, also has Bhushan Kumar attached as producer.

Gowariker is also said to be making a movie, reportedly titled “Karram Kurram”, based on the story of Indian women’s cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, with Lijjat Papad as its flagship brand. He last directed the 2019 period drama “Panipat”, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dutt.

