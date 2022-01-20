Sushmita Sen bags International Association of Working Women Award

Left Menu

Sushmita Sen has definitely left a strong impression on everyone with her performance in the recently released 'Aarya 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:07 IST
Sushmita Sen has definitely left a strong impression on everyone with her performance in the recently released 'Aarya 2'. Now, she has scored global recognition by winning the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series presented by DC South Asian Film Festival 2021.

On being honoured with such prestigious award, Sushmita said, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organizers of DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal." Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Aarya 2' is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

