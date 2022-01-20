Left Menu

Mohit Raina returns with 'Bhaukaal Season 2'

Actor Mohit Raina is back with the second season of the web series 'Bhaukaal'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:23 IST
Mohit Raina returns with 'Bhaukaal Season 2'
Poster of Bhaukaal 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mohit Raina is back with the second season of the web series 'Bhaukaal'. The first season of 'Bhaukaal', which released in early 2020, became a huge hit for its hard-hitting storyline based on real-life super cop, Navniet Sekera (Mohit). The second season of the show revolves around how this police officer in Muzaffarnagar, UP, busts the Dedha gang and brings law, order and peace to the region.

'Bhaukaal Season 2' is Applause Entertainment's 30th release since its inception. Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, "We're very happy with the way 2022 has begun for us and the anticipation that Bhaukaal Season 2 has generated. This marks our 30th release and our 7th show to return with a second season. Our aim is to continue making such diverse content that breaks new ground and seeks to disrupt the status quo."

Bidita Bag and Siddhanth Kapoor are also a part of 'Bhaukaal 2', which is currently streaming on MX Player. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022