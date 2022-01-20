Here's what Hilary Duff thinks about 'Lizzie McGuire' revival

Hilary Duff recently opened up about whether she still wants a revival of her hit teen show 'Lizzie McGuire'. "I don't think it's dead, and I don't think it's alive. I think it's just kind of sitting there," Duff told on this week's 'Just for Variety' podcast.

Duff says the "Lizzie" conversations had been going on for about a decade. "I was like, 'No, thank you,'" she recalls of first being approached.

"And then one day, I was like, 'Yup.' There's much love there," she added. But alas, the project was nixed after Disney rejected Duff's idea to make Lizzie's comeback more adult than tween.

"There's always struggle with something that's so loved and important to so many people. I just keep my heart and my mind open. I don't think that 'How I Met Your Father' would've come about if 'Lizzie' had happened," Duff said. Duff can now be seen in 'How I Met Your Father', Hulu's sequel to the long-running CBS comedy 'How I Met Your Mother'.

Duff stars as Sophie, a young woman looking for love in New York City. Unlike 'HIMYM', with its very straight, white cast of characters, the new series offers much more inclusive storytelling with people of colour and LGBTQ+ representation. "We have the most diverse writers' room. They're having fun, and we get to reap the benefits of that," Duff said.

Former 'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall serves as the narrator of the series, appearing as Sophie in the year 2050 to tell her son how she met his father. Unlike Sophie, who thinks dating apps are the way to find her perfect match, Duff is happily married to her second husband, musician Matthew Koma, and grateful she doesn't have to swipe left or right.

Duff said, "I know friends that are doing it and they're like, 'It's brutal out there. I know someone who just got COVID from a guy that never called her back and then she spent Christmas alone. That kind of shit. Can you imagine?" One thing you won't see in 'HIMYF' is COVID.

"We all have COVID fatigue and I'm so happy they're not bringing that into our world. Because our show is lighthearted and fun -- it can tug on the heartstrings a tiny bit -- but really it's a comedy and COVID's not funny anymore. Some of the memes are pretty funny, but we're all over it. I think the country's over it," Duff said. (ANI)

