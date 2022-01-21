Left Menu

Remo D'Souza pays homage to brother-in-law Jason Watkins

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:18 IST
Remo D'Souza pays homage to brother-in-law Jason Watkins
Remo D'Souza Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Friday mourned the demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins.

Watkins, 42, died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Millat Nagar here.

In an Instagram post, D'Souza said he was heartbroken by his brother-in-law's death. "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins," he wrote.

As per reports, Watkins was a choreographer and had assisted D'Souza on many projects.

On the basis of primary information, the Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

