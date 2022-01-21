Remo D'Souza pays homage to brother-in-law Jason Watkins

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Friday mourned the demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins.

Watkins, 42, died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Millat Nagar here.

In an Instagram post, D'Souza said he was heartbroken by his brother-in-law's death. "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins," he wrote.

As per reports, Watkins was a choreographer and had assisted D'Souza on many projects.

On the basis of primary information, the Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found.

