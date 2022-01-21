Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra set major friendship goals by sharing sweatshirt

Actor Parineeti Chopra is jumping with joy as her friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor, who often "annoys" her, recently made a lovely friendship gesture. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Parineeti posted a video that captured a recent Instagram post wherein she could be seen asking Arjun for his sweatshirt and he made a joke in reply.

However, a few weeks later, he surprised her by sending his sweatshirt. Along with the video, she penned, "That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I'm seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it...Now we will have to remain friends because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor."

Arjun replied, "It looks better on u !!! Btw free hai yeh kisne bola? Ma'am Pls send the payment I'm sending u the link." For the unversed, Arjun and Parineeti were seen together in the films 'Ishaqzaade', 'Namaste England' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. (ANI)

