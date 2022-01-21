Left Menu

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' makers withdraw release of Hindi version

Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 19:22 IST
The Hindi dubbed version of Telugu star Allu Arjun’s 2020 blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” will not be releasing in theatres, the makers announced on Friday.

In a Twitter post today, Production House Goldmines Telefilms shared a statement stating the Hindi theatrical release of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” has been withdrawn. ''Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of ‘Shehzada’ have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi version. ‘Shehzada’ makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same,” the statement read.

Following the mammoth success of Arjun’s latest release “Pushpa: The Rise” in the Hindi speaking market, the makers of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” had planned to release the Hindi dubbed version of the action-drama in cinemas on January 26.

“Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” is also getting a Hindi remake, titled ''Shehzada'' and starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

The decision to withdraw the movie comes after there were reports that the makers of ''Shehzada'' were not in favour of the film's release in Hindi over fears that the dubbed version might adversely affect the prospects of the new film.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' also featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

