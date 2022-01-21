Netaji’s statue at India Gate to be 25 feet high : NMAG director

The proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in the national capital will be 25 feet high and made of granite stone, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak said. Gadanayak expressed his happiness for getting an opportunity for carving the statue of Netaji, who was born in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's ''indebtedness'' to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. “I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me,” he told a private news channel. The statue will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, Gadanayak said adding that the stone for it (jade black) to be used for the construction of the statue will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture, he said.

On the statue, Gadanayak said “The process of making the statue has started with the prime minister's announcement. The statue will show Netaji's strong character.” PTI AAM KK KK KK

