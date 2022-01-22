Left Menu

'Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper': Deepika Padukone sizzles in 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Wowing fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself, Deepika Padukone set the internet ablaze with her "red hot chilli pepper" look for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:07 IST
'Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper': Deepika Padukone sizzles in 'Gehraiyaan' promotions
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wowing fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself, Deepika Padukone set the internet ablaze with her "red hot chilli pepper" look for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.' Deepika hopped to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures and a reel video to showcase her look for the film promotions.

Decked up in a red latex plunging neckline dress, the 'Piku' star looked stunning. The actor dusted off the look with a pair of textured red coloured stilettos heels. Skipping the jewellery, the diva grabbed the eyeballs with her dewy makeup look consisting of a bold plum-red lip shade. She kept her statement bob-cut wavy hair loose.

The 'Padmavat' actor captioned the reel video as "Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper..." The alluring post accumulated more than one million likes and thousands of comments within a few minutes of being shared.

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022