Left Menu

Demonstration demanding reopening of Puri's Jagannath temple

PTI | Puri | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:03 IST
Demonstration demanding reopening of Puri's Jagannath temple
The Jagannath Sena supporters demonstrated in front of the Lion' Gate of the 12th-century shrine. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of the Jagannath Sena staged a demonstration outside the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, demanding the reopening of the 12th-century shrine.

The temple has been closed for devotees from January 10 to February 3 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Jagannath Sena supporters demonstrated in front of the Lion' Gate of the 12th-century shrine.

''When elections can continue, markets and other temples can stay open, there is no point in keeping 'Sri Mandir' closed,'' said Sena convenor Priyadarshi Pattnayak.

The closure of the temple has affected livelihood of priests, shopkeepers, traders and others, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022