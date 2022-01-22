'To the film that changed my life': Adarsh Gourav marks first anniversary of 'The White Tiger'

Actor Adarsh Gourav who shot to fame with his performance in 2021 crime-drama 'The White Tiger', is celebrating the first anniversary of the movie. "1 year to the film that changed my life. Limitless gratitude to Ramin, @priyankachopra @rajkummar_rao @tessjosephcasting @netflix_in for believing in me. The moment you recognise what is beautiful in this world, you stop being a slave".- Aravind Adiga," Adarsh captioned the post inclusive of behind-the-scene pictures from the film set.

Adarsh who played Balram Halwai in the 2020 American comedy-drama film 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, was also awarded Breakout Star of Indian films and web series this year by Internet Movie Database (IMDb). Adarsh also had garnered immense praises for his performance in 'The White Tiger' on an international level. He was nominated for the BAFTA Award, AACTA International Award for Best Actor and Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Produced by Priyanka under her banner--Purple Pebble Pictures, 'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin Bahrani, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Filmed extensively across Delhi from October to December 2019, 'The White Tiger' premiered in Las Vegas on January 6, 2021 and was screened at limited movie theatres in the United States on January 13. It was released globally through the streaming platform Netflix on January 22, 2021.

Apart from 'The White Tiger', Adarsh is best known for his portrayal of Mohit Chadda in the 2017 Hindi thriller film 'Mom' and as Ankit in the 2019 adult comedy-drama 'Hostel Daze'. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)