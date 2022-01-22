Left Menu

Country Singer Luke Combs expecting first child with wife Nicole

Singer Luke Combs' family is going to be of three as he is expecting his first child with his wife Nicole.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:58 IST
Country Singer Luke Combs expecting first child with wife Nicole
Country Singer Luke Combs with wife Nicole. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Luke Combs' family is going to be of three as he is expecting his first child with his wife Nicole. Nicole, 29, confirmed the news on her Instagram by writing, "This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited and thankful."

Luke added, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs." The couple also shared a series of photos showing them holding up a sonogram as Nicole cradled her baby bump.

The duo tied the knot on August 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Their love story and the big day were captured in the music video for Luke's song 'Forever After All.' According to E! News, Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016 while she was working at music rights management company BMI in Nashville. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022