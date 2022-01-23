Queen Elizabeth flies to Sandringham after COVID disrupted Christmas plan
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Elizabeth flew by helicopter to her Sandringham estate in East England on Sunday after delaying her traditional Christmas trip for a month due to COVID-19, a Buckingham Palace source said. The queen flew from Windsor Castle to the residence in Norfolk, where she had spent Christmas with members of her family for decades before the pandemic struck in 2020.
The 95-year-old monarch has been at Windsor Castle to the west of London for most of the pandemic. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth
- London
- England
- Britain
- Sandringham
- East
- Norfolk
- Platinum Jubilee
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia lead by 188 after dismissing England in Sydney
Injury concerns for England and Australia in Ashes series
Cricket-England make inroads but Australia extend lead in Sydney
Cricket-Second Khawaja ton leaves England batting to save test
Cricket-Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win