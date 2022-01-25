Left Menu

'Murder Mystery 2' adds Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:38 IST
'Murder Mystery 2' adds Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent will feature alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the sequel to hit Netflix movie ''Murder Mystery''.

The three actors join the film's cast along with Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In ''Murder Mystery 2'', Sandler and Aniston will return as husband and wife duo of Nick Spitz and Audrey Spitz from the 2019 film, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

The streaming service has roped in Jeremy Garelick, best known for writing ''The Hangover'' and Aniston's ''The Break-Up'', to direct the sequel from a script by James Vanderbilt.

Adeel Akhtar and John Kani are also set to return as their characters from the original film.

The new movie will be shot in Paris and the Caribbean.

''Murder Mystery'', which premiered on Netflix in June 2019, featured Sandler and Aniston as a couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the movie was watched by over 30 million subscribers within the first three days of its premiere, the streamer had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022