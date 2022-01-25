Kareena, Neetu Kapoor share anniversary wishes for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni

As Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, members of the family poured in love-filled greetings on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared a lovely picture of the couple along with their daughter.

Bebo added a "Happy anniversary" sticker, tagging her cousin and brother-in-law. Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the lovebirds.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 16th my beautiful Loves. You both deserve all the happiness n Gods love." Taking to the comments section, Riddhima replied, "We love u most."

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer and Bharat is a well-established businessman. (ANI)

