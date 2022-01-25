Black Clover Chapter 321: Yano to fight against Lucifero!

The next installment of the highly popular Japanese manga 'Black Cover' is approaching its release date. Black Clover Chapter 321 will be released on Sunday, January 30, 2022. So let's dive straight into what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

It has been a tough time for Asta, as Lucifero has only punched him tightly and he is frightened because the punch seems to have been repeated. Additionally, Jack the Reaper and a number of additional captains joined the battle against Asta.

In Black Clover Chapter 320, we saw the anti-magic boy Asta and the team fighting back against Lucifero. Asta and Liebe re-enter Devil Union mode to take on Lucifero. Though usually the heroes win any battle but here Asta is unable to defeat Lucifero so easily. He can't stand within Lucifero's gravity.

Luckily, the Golden Dawn group appears including Yuno, Sylph, and Mimosa to help Asta. While Mimosa starts to heal Asta, Yano prepares to fight against Lucifero. Black Clover Chapter 321 will show the fight between Yuno and Lucifero.

Black Clover Chapter 321 has been highly awaited since fans learned about Yuno's appearance in Chapter 320. Fans might learn more about Asta and Yuno in 321. The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 321 could depict a flashback of Asta and Yano's past. Asta is an orphan, who was abandoned and raised in an orphanage with Yuno.

Almost all the boys in the orphanage have the ability to use Mana as Magic Power, but Asta and Yano are always special among them. While Yuno is a child prodigy who is endowed with extraordinary magical powers and the ability to use wind magic, Asta is special because he adapts physical fitness. Both the boys always share a friendly rivalry on becoming the upcoming Wizard King, the second authorized figure after the Clover Kingdom's King.

Yano receives a four-leaf grimoire that was once controlled by the kingdom's first Wizard King. Asta on the other hand receives a unique five-leaf grimoire, despite the lack of his magical power ability. Both the teenagers join the Magic knight Squad. Later, Asta and Noelle Silva join the Black Bulls, while Yuno joins the Golden Dawn.

Black Clover Chapter 321 is scheduled to be released on January 30, 2022. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

