Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234: Does the person entering prison have a terror link?

The anticipated Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234 will continue the story of the terror attack that will take place in the Land of Water. Fans are ardently waiting to see what Kawaki finally do after joining Team 7.

The Japanese anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234 is titled "The Unleashed Villain." In Boruto Episode 233, Kawaki joined Team 7 after becoming a genin. Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki were tasked to escort Katasuke to an event in the Land of Water.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233 recaps

Isari, the pirate approaches Kirigakure from the ocean side, leading his battalion of ships. Meanwhile, Kawaki receives his Leaf headband and Naruto places him on Team 7 under Sarada's command. Naruto reveals their first mission together is to escort Katasuke to Kirigakure for a tech conference.

At the conference, the next-generation power plant, the shinobi is presented. Boruto searches for Kagura and learns that he became a prison warden. Sarada and Katasuke allow Boruto to go to the prison and greet Kagura. While there, he learns that Kagura's former teammates are held there except for Shizuma, who escaped after killing the previous warden.

Kagura gives Boruto the brief of prison, central cell and the housing AraumiFunato. Meanwhile, everyone at the conference is heading to the shinobi by blimp and Sarada worries that Boruto won't make it back in time. One of the blimps crashes, killing the shinobi inventor's son and Isari starts his assault.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1038 returning after a break with Gorousei's discussion on Devil Fruit

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234

The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234 is out. The promo reveals somebody enters the prison in which Karatachi is a warden. Karatachi requests for help to deal with him. Team 7 wonders whether it is connected with the terror attack earlier.

But Boruto and Kagura are clueless why the traitor is targeting the prison. Seemingly, he wants to free his partner. In Episode 234, Team 7 will divide their work into two fronts. Boruto is likely teaming up with Kagura to stop the spy, while the remaining members of Team 7 will go after the culprits of the terror attack, noted IBT.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234 will showcase Karatachi to find out the people responsible for the terror attack. Will Team 7 succeed in their mission?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 234 is scheduled to release on January 30, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.