Tiffany Haddish speaks out about recent DUI arrest

Hollywood actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was arrested recently in Georgia on a suspected Driving Under Influence (DUI) charge, has now addressed her recent brush with the law. According to Fox News, Haddish opened up about the ordeal, along with her recent breakup from rapper Common, during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', which aired on Monday night.

The 42-year-old had found herself in headlines earlier this month when she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after officers responded to a call regarding a driver falling asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours. While on the show, Tiffany said, "I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I was not expecting that at all."

The comedian said she is working with a "really great lawyer." She explained, "We're going to work it out. I've gotta get my asking of things to God a little better." In the days before the DUI arrest, Haddish went through a series of personal losses, including losing her friend Bob Saget, who she described to Fallon as "a big mentor to me, a big brother, father figure."

"He was the first White man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself. Just be who you are, Tiffany, don't worry about nothing, just be you.' That was huge for me," she recalled. Haddish then also explained that her grandmother had passed away. "She saved my life. That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that's been really hard to process all this grief," said the actor. (ANI)

