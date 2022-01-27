Left Menu

Fans flood social media with birthday wishes for Shehnaaz Gill

As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned 28 years old on Thursday, her fans flooded social media with love-filled wishes.

27-01-2022
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned 28 years old on Thursday, her fans flooded social media with love-filled wishes. Several users shared messages, pictures and videos on Twitter and Instagram to extend their greetings to Shehnaaz on her special day.

A Twitter user shared a video compilation of Shehnaaz and wrote, "She is a ray of sunshine, a rain of warm summer and a bright fire of a cold winter's day. She is the most beautiful pattern of beauty on the fabric of love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETY." Another Twitter user mentioned Shehnaaz's birthday last year, in the presence of her late close friend Sidharth Shukla.

The tweet read, "Last year on this day we were going insane, enjoying ur precious moments with sid and the family, it wasn't less than a dream, we knw u must be missing his presence...He is with u and will be forever..." A fan took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of Shehnaaz along with a message full of admiration.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday baby @shehnaazgill. I wish all the happiness in the world for you. One of the strongest woman I know, thank you for so many things. You don't even know us personally but you make us all so happy just by your presence. #HBDShehnaazGill." Another SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) fan took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of her birthday celebration with the late actor.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday Hamari Naaz. We love you forever. God bless you." Earlier today, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his beloved sister.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be paying a tribute to Sidharth in the upcoming finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

