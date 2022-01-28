Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, other celebs congratulate newly married Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Left Menu

As wedding pictures of actor Mouni Roy and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar flooded the social media on Thursday, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 08:52 IST
Mouni Roy with her husband Suraj Nambiar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As wedding pictures of actor Mouni Roy and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar flooded the social media on Thursday, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the newly married couple. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!"

Alia and Mouni will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra'. Actor Madhuri Dixit, with whom Mouni has shaken a leg together on a reality show, shared a collage of happy pictures from the wedding on her Instagram Story and wrote, "What love and happiness looks like! Many congratulations."

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared the 'Naagin' actor's wedding pictures on her Instagram Story and penned, "congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13... Best times, best wishes," with heart emoticons. Previously, several other stars who were a part of the wedding festivities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Jia Mustafa, and more shared pictures from the festivities along with heartfelt messages on their respective social media handle.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

