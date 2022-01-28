Shruti Haasan's first look from 'Salaar' revealed

Left Menu

On the occasion of lead actor Shruti Haasan's birthday, makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Salaar' have unveiled her first look from the movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 10:51 IST
Shruti Haasan as Aadya in 'Salaar' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of lead actor Shruti Haasan's birthday, makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Salaar' have unveiled her first look from the movie. Taking to his official Twitter handle, director Prashanth Neel, shared the first look poster of Haasan from the movie.

The poster revealed that Haasan will portray the lead role of 'Aadya' in the film. "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !" Neel captioned the post.

From the producer and director of 'KGF Chapter 1' and 'KGF Chapter 2', comes yet another entertainer titled 'Salaar'. Headlined by superstar Prabhas and Shruti, the film is a mass, action, adventure produced by Hombale Films. South star Jagapathi Babu will also play a key role in the movie. After the KGF series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films.

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

