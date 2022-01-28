Left Menu

The Incredibles 3 may happen as the producer had ‘a lot of ideas’ for third sequel

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:24 IST
The Incredibles 3 may happen as the producer had ‘a lot of ideas’ for third sequel
Image Credit: The Incredibles 2 / Facebook
  • Country:
  • United States

Is Incredibles 3 is under development? Fans truly have not forgotten the lovable and beautiful characters that created magic in the previous two movies. The passionate fans of The Incredibles franchise are eagerly waiting to see the third movie.

It's more than three years since The Incredibles 2 had hit the screens. The animated superhero movie Incredibles 2 was released on June 15, 2018. The Incredibles 3 is still not official but do Pixar Animation Studios have any plans to make the third season in the future?

Considering that there was a 14-year gap between the last two movies, we cannot deny the possibility of a third film, even though that might happen in distant future (or maybe not too distant).

The Incredibles director Brad Bird earlier said "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third on."

However, it is also true that the 64 years old 'Instead Mission: Impossible' director is not in a mood to rush things for making The Incredibles 3. He needs adequate time to present something new to the animated movie viewers.

Also, Walker, the franchise producer expressed his views of a potential third movie while talking to EW. He said, "I wouldn't ever rule it out."

He further said, "if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

"There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else," he added.

Actors are also willing to work on The Incredibles 3. Samuel L. Jackson (who voiced as Lucius Best) and Sophia Bush (as Karen Voyd) already expressed interest in reprising their roles in Incredibles 3.

So we could guess that The Incredibles 3 is on the cards. As there was a 14-year gap between the first two sequels, The Incredibles 3 is likely to take time. The creators have not canceled the movie yet. It's only a matter of time. Currently, the makers are silent on the third movie and if the creators start work on it this year we won't be able to see it until 2025.

Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Pixar movies.

Also Read: Uncharted: Tom Holland shares his 'most difficult action' experience

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022