Is Incredibles 3 is under development? Fans truly have not forgotten the lovable and beautiful characters that created magic in the previous two movies. The passionate fans of The Incredibles franchise are eagerly waiting to see the third movie.

It's more than three years since The Incredibles 2 had hit the screens. The animated superhero movie Incredibles 2 was released on June 15, 2018. The Incredibles 3 is still not official but do Pixar Animation Studios have any plans to make the third season in the future?

Considering that there was a 14-year gap between the last two movies, we cannot deny the possibility of a third film, even though that might happen in distant future (or maybe not too distant).

The Incredibles director Brad Bird earlier said "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third on."

However, it is also true that the 64 years old 'Instead Mission: Impossible' director is not in a mood to rush things for making The Incredibles 3. He needs adequate time to present something new to the animated movie viewers.

Also, Walker, the franchise producer expressed his views of a potential third movie while talking to EW. He said, "I wouldn't ever rule it out."

He further said, "if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

"There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else," he added.

Actors are also willing to work on The Incredibles 3. Samuel L. Jackson (who voiced as Lucius Best) and Sophia Bush (as Karen Voyd) already expressed interest in reprising their roles in Incredibles 3.

So we could guess that The Incredibles 3 is on the cards. As there was a 14-year gap between the first two sequels, The Incredibles 3 is likely to take time. The creators have not canceled the movie yet. It's only a matter of time. Currently, the makers are silent on the third movie and if the creators start work on it this year we won't be able to see it until 2025.

