Left Menu

Uncharted: Tom Holland shares his ‘most difficult action’ experience

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:40 IST
Uncharted: Tom Holland shares his ‘most difficult action’ experience
Image Credit: Uncharted / official trailer
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony Pictures has released a brand new Uncharted video for the upcoming action-adventure film, which is scheduled to release in theaters on February 18. The video features Tom Holland, as he shares the behind-the-scenes look of the five-week-long filming of the plane fight sequence, which he describes as the hardest action sequence he's ever done.

Recently, Tom Holland who played Nathan "Nate" Drake in the film, twitted on the video sharing his experience of the shooting. He said, "I'm not going to lie, this was the most difficult action sequence I've ever worked on. Check it out in this #UnchartedMovie behind the scenes video." Watch the behind-the-scenes below.

Additionally, a new TV spot has also released some new footage. It includes some teasing between Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully. Although there are a tons of teaser and promos were released for marketing, it's quite tough to guess whether the film will get super success.

The action-adventure film Uncharted is based on the video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

The upcoming movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg, as his mentor Victor Sullivan, along with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. Here's the official synopsis of Uncharted.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted (film) will arrive in theater Sony Pictures on February 11, 2022 in the United Kingdom and then in the United States on February 18.

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022