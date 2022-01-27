Uncharted: Tom Holland shares his ‘most difficult action’ experience

Sony Pictures has released a brand new Uncharted video for the upcoming action-adventure film, which is scheduled to release in theaters on February 18. The video features Tom Holland, as he shares the behind-the-scenes look of the five-week-long filming of the plane fight sequence, which he describes as the hardest action sequence he's ever done.

Recently, Tom Holland who played Nathan "Nate" Drake in the film, twitted on the video sharing his experience of the shooting. He said, "I'm not going to lie, this was the most difficult action sequence I've ever worked on. Check it out in this #UnchartedMovie behind the scenes video." Watch the behind-the-scenes below.

I'm not going to lie, this was the most difficult action sequence I've ever worked on. Check it out in this #UnchartedMovie behind the scenes video.pic.twitter.com/k4wljUvY88 — Tom Holland. (@TeomHolland) January 25, 2022

Additionally, a new TV spot has also released some new footage. It includes some teasing between Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully. Although there are a tons of teaser and promos were released for marketing, it's quite tough to guess whether the film will get super success.

Not sure I'm a fan of a proper Scottish welcome. @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg star in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/NBM9jBAjWo — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 22, 2022

The action-adventure film Uncharted is based on the video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

The upcoming movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg, as his mentor Victor Sullivan, along with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. Here's the official synopsis of Uncharted.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted (film) will arrive in theater Sony Pictures on February 11, 2022 in the United Kingdom and then in the United States on February 18.