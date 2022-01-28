It has never been my intention to hurt anyone: Shweta Tiwari apologises for her controversial statement on God

After allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a controversial statement during an event in Bhopal, actor Shweta Tiwari, on Friday, issued an apology to people. "I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," she said.

Shweta had landed in controversy for passing controversial remarks on God at the promotional event of her new web series 'Show Stopper', which also features Sourabh Raaj Jain. During the press conference in Bhopal, Shweta had said, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra)."

For the unversed, the web series 'Show Stopper' is a show about fashion and stars Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra fitter. Sourabh is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in 'Mahabharat'. Explaining her statement, Shweta added, "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague's previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of 'Bhagwan' myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large."

Earlier in the day, the police in Bhopal registered a case against Shweta. (ANI)

